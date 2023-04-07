Speaker Kevin McCarthy Has Been ‘Trash Talking His GOP Colleagues,’ Per Report

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is “trash talking” his GOP colleagues and playing out “Mean Girls drama” on Capitol Hill, according to a new report.

The New York Times cited multiple people familiar with McCarthy’s recent leadership style and it included throwing some colleagues under the bus. The report from Jonathan Swan and Annie Karni claims McCarthy has especially targeted House Budget Chair Jodey Arrington (R-TX) and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) with recent scathing comments.

McCarthy’s most significant issue with both men is reportedly what he perceives as a lack of loyalty, especially after winning a slim vote to win House speaker.

McCarthy has mocked Arrington’s TV appearances as “unhelpful” and “incompetent” and said he has “no confidence” in his colleague. Arrington was also left cleaning up after McCarthy publicly pushed back on him. When Arrington recently said a budget proposal from Republicans would be ready by May, McCarthy quickly came out and said one would be ready in April. When Arrington later said Republicans were finalizing a deal, McCarthy said he didn’t know what his colleague was discussing.

He’s similarly talked smack about Scalise.

“McCarthy has told colleagues and allies that he cannot rely on Mr. Scalise, describing the majority leader as ineffective, checked out, and reluctant to take a position on anything,” the report reads.

One “senior Republican” claimed McCarthy is simply scrambling in the wake of his tight speakership race.

“He made a bunch of promises during the speaker race that were always untenable, but he made them anyway. At a certain point, a lot of that stuff is going to collide, and he’s getting nervous and looking for others to blame,” the Republican said.

