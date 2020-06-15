The Tulsa World daily newspaper argued in an editorial Monday against President Donald Trump holding a rally in their city this weekend.

The op-ed starts by noting that the president’s planned rally for Saturday (which was pushed from Friday, which is Juneteenth) will be his first since the coronavirus pandemic put the country on lockdown. The paper says that “Tulsa is still dealing with the challenges created by a pandemic,” and while they can’t say why Trump chose to restart his rallies there, “we can’t see any way that his visit will be good for the city.”

From the editorial:

The city and state have authorized reopening, but that doesn’t make a mass indoor gathering of people pressed closely together and cheering a good idea. There is no treatment for COVID-19 and no vaccine. It will be our health care system that will have to deal with whatever effects follow. The public health concern would apply whether it were Donald Trump, Joe Biden or anyone else who was planning a mass rally at the BOK. This is the wrong time.

The piece moves on to note that Trump’s appearance will prompt outrage between the unrest over George Floyd’s death, the reminders of the Tulsa Race Massacre, and the likely effect that confrontational protests will have on the city.

“This is the wrong place for the rally,” it says. “When the president of the United States visits your city, it should be exciting. We think a Trump visit will be, but for a lot of the wrong reasons, and we can’t welcome it.”

The editorial comes shortly after Tulsa Health Department’s executive director, Dr. Bruce Dart, warned that the city has seen “significant increase in our case trends.” Trump would be at risk of exposure, and to that end, Dart said he “wishes” the rally would be postponed.

“COVID is here in Tulsa, it is transmitting very efficiently,” Dart said. “I wish we could postpone this to a time when the virus isn’t as large a concern as it is today.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]