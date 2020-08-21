‘A Political Hit Job’: Bannon Rages About Indictment on Morning After He Was Charged

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon raged on about his indictment in his latest episode of War Room: Pandemic — calling it a “political hit job.”

Bannon was charged with fraud on Thursday by New York prosecutors for his role in an online fundraising scheme, which claimed to collect private donations to build the U.S.-Mexico border wall. The charges allege that Bannon and three others secretly embezzled money from the campaign to transfer it to Brian Kolfage for their own personal uses.

“What I said yesterday, this fiasco is a total political hit job, the timing of it is exquisite,” Bannon said on his podcast on Friday. “We have 72 [days] and a wake-up, 72 and a wake-up to what Donald Trump says is the most important election.”

Bannon went on to talk about how important building the wall is to him and to Trump supporters and faulted Democrats and others in Trump’s own party for fighting him on it. He then insisted his show is for the “deplorables” to see what people talking about, thinking, and responding to.

“I am not going to back down, this is a political hit job. Everybody knows I love a fight. You know I was called honey badger for many years, you know honey badger doesn’t give,” he added. “I’m in this for the long haul, I’m in this for the fight. This was to stop and intimidate people that want to talk about the wall. This is to stop and intimidate people that have President Trump’s back on building the wall.”

Watch above, via YouTube. (The relevant portion begins at approximately 3:55.)

