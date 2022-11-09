Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Blames Tucker Carlson as ‘One of the Largest Sources of Death Threats I Get’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) blamed Fox News host Tucker Carlson as “one of the largest sources of death threats” she gets.

Here’s how the exchange on Tuesday’s The Breakfast Club between Ocasio-Cortez and co-hosts Angela Lee and Charlamagne Tha God went down:

OCASIO-CORTEZ: There is a major media outlet, there is a major news channel that is fueling political violence in this country, and we’re acting like it’s normal. It’s not normal. Like I can tell you 110 percent one of the largest sources of death threats that I get is Tucker Carlson.

LEE: Wow.

OCASIO-CORTEZ: Every time that dude puts my name in his mouth, the next day, I mean, this is like what stochastic terrorism is. It’s like this indirect — it’s like when you have — when you use a very large platform to turn up the temperature and target an individual until something happens. And then when something happens, because it’s indirect, you say, “Oh, I had nothing to do with that.”

LEE: Right.

OCASIO-CORTEZ: Tucker Carlson, God forbid, anything happens he plays a massive role in political violence. Like it comes on his doorstep specifically, not — I mean, it’s not just –”

CHARLAMAGNE: When you say something happen, what do you mean, to you, or just in the country, period?

OCASIO-CORTEZ: To me, to elected officials…

LEE: To any of his targets.

OCASIO-CORTEZ: To any of his targets because it’s not even just elected officials, he will target people that have — like other reporters —

LEE: Other journalists.

OCASIO-CORTEZ: He will target journalists, but he will also target activists and advocates that do not have resources or an infrastructure of protection, either. And it is extremely dangerous.