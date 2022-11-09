Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Blames Tucker Carlson as ‘One of the Largest Sources of Death Threats I Get’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) blamed Fox News host Tucker Carlson as “one of the largest sources of death threats” she gets.
Here’s how the exchange on Tuesday’s The Breakfast Club between Ocasio-Cortez and co-hosts Angela Lee and Charlamagne Tha God went down:
OCASIO-CORTEZ: There is a major media outlet, there is a major news channel that is fueling political violence in this country, and we’re acting like it’s normal. It’s not normal. Like I can tell you 110 percent one of the largest sources of death threats that I get is Tucker Carlson.
LEE: Wow.
OCASIO-CORTEZ: Every time that dude puts my name in his mouth, the next day, I mean, this is like what stochastic terrorism is. It’s like this indirect — it’s like when you have — when you use a very large platform to turn up the temperature and target an individual until something happens. And then when something happens, because it’s indirect, you say, “Oh, I had nothing to do with that.”
LEE: Right.
OCASIO-CORTEZ: Tucker Carlson, God forbid, anything happens he plays a massive role in political violence. Like it comes on his doorstep specifically, not — I mean, it’s not just –”
CHARLAMAGNE: When you say something happen, what do you mean, to you, or just in the country, period?
OCASIO-CORTEZ: To me, to elected officials…
LEE: To any of his targets.
OCASIO-CORTEZ: To any of his targets because it’s not even just elected officials, he will target people that have — like other reporters —
LEE: Other journalists.
OCASIO-CORTEZ: He will target journalists, but he will also target activists and advocates that do not have resources or an infrastructure of protection, either. And it is extremely dangerous.
Carlson has gone after Ocasio-Cortez numerous times such as here, here, here and here.
Watch above via The Breakfast Club.
