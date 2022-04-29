Tucker Carlson Questions Whether AOC Is a Woman of Color: ‘Really? How?’

Tucker Carlson took another shot at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Friday night. Calling her “Sandy Cortez” as he always does when referring to the congresswoman, the Fox News host questioned whether she is a woman of color.

“If you’ll recall, Sandy Cortez is not simply a cover girl for Teen Vogue,” he began. “No, she was more than that. She was Che. She was gonna be a revolutionary who restores power to the working people. Grrr! Hear her roar. And yet the second she took office, she started talking like this.”

He aired a montage of clips of the congresswoman. In one, she states, “The world is gonna end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change.” She added, “This is our World War II.”

In another, she makes reference to “a menstruating person.” The host also aired a snippet of AOC at the 2021 Met Gala referring to herself as a woman of color, and again in a video of her applying makeup.

“She’s a woman of color? Really? How?” Carlson asked, cackling. “She’s a woman who talks about herself incessantly. She’s a narcissist of color. That’s what she really is when she’s not shilling for her donors in the green energy business.”

Ocasio-Cortez is of Puerto Rican descent on both sides.

It’s not the first time Carlson has questioned AOC’s status as a woman of color. In February he said, “She’s a rich entitled White lady. She’s the pampered obnoxious ski bunny in the matching snowsuit who tells you to pull up your mask while you’re standing in the lift line at Jackson Hole. They’re all the same. It doesn’t matter what shade they are.”

Watch above via Fox News.

