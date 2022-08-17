Armless, Homeless Florida Man Arrested for Stabbing Tourist, Was Once a Viral Hit on Dave Portnoy’s Show

An armless Florida man is in jail after allegedly stabbing a tourist with a pair of scissors.

The well-known homeless man, Jonathan Crenshaw, is a popular artist in South Beach, Florida. He was profiled back in 2011 for the Miami New Times as a featured artist, who used his feet to draw portraits.

On Tuesday, Crenshaw was arrested in Miami Beach after allegedly attacking Chicagoan tourist Cesar Coronado.

According to Local 12, Coronado was asking Crenshaw for directions when the man suddenly attacked him, stabbing him in the arm before fleeing on foot.

Coronado told a local news station, “I’m not from here, and this is not what I came for. I came for a vacation. I just said, ‘do you know where this is?’ but as soon as I talked, the only thing he reacted was — he just cut me.”

Once police arrived to the scene they were able to interview Crenshaw, who had a vastly different account of the events leading up to the attack.

He attested that he was punched in the head and pulled the scissors in self-defense. He is currently being held on $7,500 bond.

Fans of Dave Portnoy’s, One Bite Pizza Reviews, may recognize Crenshaw, as he made a viral cameo during one of the episodes.

In the clip, Portnoy was visiting South Beach, Florida for the Super Bowl and decided to review a slice of pizza from Blocks Pizza Deli.

As he opened the pizza box and was beginning his review, which was filmed on the street in front of the shop.

While Portnoy is describing the slice of pizza, Crenshaw passes by saying, “and don’t forget to give it to a crack addict.”

Portnoy stood stunned as the man walked away, dragging a suitcase. “How’s he pulling that?” Portnoy asked stunned.

After news of Crenshaw’s arrest yesterday, Portnoy tweeted out the viral clip once again, saying, “I knew I’d seen that face before.”

I knew I’d seen that face before pic.twitter.com/d086JU9s2J — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 17, 2022

