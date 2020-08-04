<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump said that her uncle should be charged with “negligent homicide” due to his mishandling of the coronavirus during an interview with Dean Obeidallah on his SiriusXM show on Tuesday.

“If you have it in your power to save somebody’s life but stand by and do nothing, isn’t that negligent homicide or something like that?” Mary Trump asked.

She questioned how the president got away with withholding Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from certain blue states as a way to retaliate against Democratic governors — asking again how it wasn’t considered a crime.

“I think we’re at this point where the executive has so much power, especially when one party predominates, that it’s as if anything goes,” she added. “There’s no accountability and there’s literally no reason for him to stop doing what he’s doing, which is why when we get out of this nightmare, there has to be a reckoning like we’ve never seen before in this country.”

Obeidallah directly asked if she believes the president should be charged with crimes due to his coronavirus response — receiving a simple “yup, I do” from Mary Trump in return.

“I believe that he needs to be indicted for his financial crimes at the state level. I think everything needs to be looked into because part of the problem with Donald has always been that he’s allowed to get away with the small stuff and it just snowballs over time,” she added.

She then claimed he violates the emolument clause every day he is in office — referencing a provision of the U.S. Constitution that prohibits the president from receiving any gift of payment from a foreign state or any of its representatives.

“It matters that he violates, and his children and everybody else in the executive branch, violates the Hatch Act,” she added, referring to a law that prohibits certain members of the federal government from engaging in political activities, typically in a partisan manner, while on duty.

