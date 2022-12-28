Bill Cosby is Plotting His Return to the Stage in 2023: ‘There’s So Much Fun to Be Had’

Disgraced comedian Bill Cosby is ready to step back onto the stage after years of scandal and 2023 might just be his year — or so he thinks.

During a radio interview with Ohio’s WGH Talk, Cosby spoke with host Scott Spears about the next step in his career.

Cosby was convicted of sexual assault in 2018 and was released after serving just two years after his charge was overturned.

According to Variety, the comedian said 2023 could be the year he returns to the stage.

“When I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby that my audience knows me to be,” Cosby told WGH Talk.

Spears asked Cosby if 2023 would be a good year to begin touring again.

“Yes. Yes, because there’s so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do. Years ago, maybe 10 years ago, I found it was better to say it after I write it,” Cosby said.

A representative for Cosby, Andrew Wyatt, confirmed to Variety that the comedian was “looking at spring/summer to start touring.”

The stars might not align for Cosby as earlier this month, he was hit with yet another lawsuit from five women in New York who are accusing the star of sexual assault and abuse.

Some of the accusations involve women who played roles on the long-running sitcom The Cosby Show. As a result, NBCUniversal Media is also named in the lawsuit, accused of negligence.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com