Bill O’Reilly Pronounces Mike Pence The ‘One Guy That Can Convict Donald Trump’ With His 2020 Testimony

Bill O’Reilly warned that “Donald Trump goes down” if former Vice President Mike Pence backs the allegations that the ex-president fraudulently tried to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

The former Fox News host spoke on Tuesday with WABC’s Sid Rosenberg, who blasted Pence as an ungrateful “backstabber” who “doesn’t shut the eff up” about how Trump pressured Pence to help overturn his loss to Joe Biden. Asked for his thoughts, O’Reilly explained that if Pence testifies in the trial over Trump’s election overturning attempts, the former president’s defense will be devastated if his ex-veep corroborates that Trump conspired to stay in office despite knowing his “stolen” election lies were false.

“So there’s only one guy that can convict Donald Trump, and that’s Mike Pence,” said O’Reilly. “If Pence goes into the courtroom and says ‘Donald Trump knew the election was not a fraud, but he said it anyway, and I can prove it, and here’s the proof,’ Donald Trump goes down.”

O’Reilly expressed doubt that Pence could actually provide proof, but he added “If somebody like Mark Meadows would say ‘Yeah, I was in the same conversation and Trump said X, Y, and Z,’ the jury in the trial, whatever gets there, that would be really damning.”

Pence, himself, is an honest man. He’s in over his head now. He did the right thing because there was no basis not to certify the electoral votes. In order for Pence to not certify them, there would have had to been evidence presented in a federal court about massive fraud in the election. That evidence was not presented, so constitutionally, Pence had to do what he did. Donald Trump doesn’t believe that, will never believe it, because he doesn’t want to believe it. But that’s the historical fact.

O’Reilly went on to compliment Pence for his time as vice president, but called it “foolish” of him to run for president. O’Reilly also maintained that Trump “sincerely believes” his delusion that the 2020 election was rigged by mass fraud.

For the federal government to go in and say to a jury ‘Oh he really didn’t believe that.’ That’s not true. Trump believed it because he wanted to believe it, and I am sitting here going ‘If that’s your case, you’re gonna lose.’ The government will move lose, okay? But if Pence comes in with something to contradict my analysis, then things change.

Listen above via WABC-AM.

