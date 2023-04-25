CNN’s Michael Smerconish Says Greg Gutfeld Is Now ‘The Most Important Personality’ On Fox News

CNN’s Michael Smerconish says Fox News’s biggest star is now late-night host Greg Gutfeld.

The revelation came during Tuesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s The Michael Smerconish Program, clips from which are rebranded and published for The Smerconish Podcast.

Smerconish discussed the departure of Tucker Carlson from the network, news that broke abruptly on Monday.

“Apparently he didn’t see it coming and he’s now out and given that I have previously told you, like he’s the man, he is the head of the RNC, you know. He is the titular head of the Republican National Committee. He’s the most influential Republican given the command that he has or had in that eight o’clock hour,” Smerconish said.

Smerconish highlighted arguments of those who are worried about how the network will continue.

“I remind you, when Roger Ailes was ousted before his passing, he was ousted before his passing. Bill O’Reilly’s ouster at Fox News. Glenn Beck,” Smerconish said.

“…I mean, what Murdoch knows — father and son is that people really are expendable and interchangeable,” he added.

“I think arguably right now, the biggest personality on that network — Greg Gutfeld,” Smerconish said, adding, “Gutfeld, I think arguably right now is the most important personality on that network. Who — Gutfeld? Who’s that guy? So, you know, there’s always somebody waiting in the wings and the network will be fine.”

