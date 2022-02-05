Debbie Dingell Tells Dean Obeidallah Democrats ‘Will Win in November!’

Michigan Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell told radio host Dean Obeidallah that Democrats “will win in November” if their message is right.

On Friday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Dean Obeidallah Show, the host asked Rep. Dingell about the more among House Democrats ahead of a midterm election that is widely seen as a potential wipeout for the party.

Rep. Dingell expressed optimism that’s rarely heard these days:

Dean: We read about members of the House From the Democratic side retiring from Congress it happens all the time but there’s a fair number like and it seems like a lot this time and with this Senate blocking certain things, how is the morale among the House Democrats?

Rep Dingell: Well, I’ve been actually talking and I’ve been trying to call each and every one of them as we’re trying to figure out a message for the rest of the year. I’m going to answer your question in two ways. People are totally committed to getting the job done they’re here because we share the same values in the care deeply about our country, so there’s that commitment.

I’m going to tell you it’s hard, it’s hard to be a member of Congress. They’re under constant attack, many of them are physical threats, people are worried for their family. So you know there is that element of it. But you got a lot of fighters in this Democratic caucus, we are gonna fight. I deeply believe we will win in November when we talk about what we have gotten done and when we talk about what we have delivered for the people.

Our job right now is to stay together at a caucus and not let people divide us. And there are lot of people in this –it’s not a lot of people–it is some people who are seeking to harm this country and harm communities and harm us by seeking to divide us. And we cannot let them win in that division: we are strong together.