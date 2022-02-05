Trump Accidentally Rebuts Himself on ‘Proof’ That Democrats Cheat ‘On Elections’

Ex-President Donald Trump on Saturday released a statement about redistricting that referenced reporting from the New York Times to claim Democrats are “cheating on elections,” but inadvertently contradicted himself in his closing comment.

“Republicans are getting absolutely creamed with the phony redistricting going on all over the Country,” said Trump in his latest oddly capitalized email-tweet. “Even the Fake New York Times is having a hard time believing how ridiculous things have gotten.”

It was an apparent reference to the story from the Times this week on what the paper described as, “aggressive partisan reconfiguration of New York’s congressional districts.”

“We were expecting to do well in New York and now, we’ll lose 4 seats and the Old Broken-Down Crow, Mitch McConnell, sits back and does nothing to help the Party,” said Trump.

“The only thing the Democrats are good at is cheating on elections,” he continued.

“…and the proof is out for everybody to see,” he argued.

“…but hold on, you haven’t seen anything yet!” he concluded.

So he says their evidence out there to see and it’s not “anything” yet? Are we sure this was from Trump and not the DNC?

Hmm. Guess so. He’s sent several statements over the last 24 hours, actually.

