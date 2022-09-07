Dennis Prager Claims There Were ‘Many Nice Slaveholders in the South’

Far-right commentator Dennis Prager made a bizarre claim on his radio show, professing that there were ‘many nice slaveholders in the south.’

In a clip, circulating Twitter via Jason Campbell, from Wednesday’s episode of The Dennis Prager Show, Prager explained his reasoning behind the shocking claim.

One of the confusing things about life is how many nice people help destroy societies. This is not meant at all facetiously. It is meant literally. We think that people who do bad things, either think they’re doing bad and so they’re truly evil or they will be obviously bad in interpersonal relations, but it doesn’t work that way. Nice people can support vicious things. The human being is a macro and a micro being among the many, many differences within each of us. There were undoubtedly many nice slaveholders in the South. This is not meant facetiously again, it’s meant literally. If you had been invited to one of their homes, you would have been treated beautifully, but they supported a vicious system. The Left is a vicious system. It’s not slavery. Although the end result of all Leftism is the enslavement of populations, not as in transatlantic slave trade or channel slavery, but in the diminution of human rights and liberties, which is a form of enslavement.

Listen above via The Dennis Prager Show.

