DNC Adviser TORCHES CPAC and Republicans as ‘Modern-Day Nazis… Modern-Day KKK Members’

Democratic Party adviser Kurt Bardella told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that CPAC and Republicans are “modern-day Nazis” and “KKK members,” citing their embrace of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host talked with Bardella about Orban’s most recent racist remarks, and asked what Orban’s invitation to CPAC says about the organization and Republicans.

Bardella’s answer? Nothing good:

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: Viktor Orban, the prime minister of Hungary, flew thousands of miles to Texas just a week after giving a speech in Europe, saying Europe cannot be a country of, quote, “become peoples of mixed race.” Causing one of his long time aides to resign. Calling, it was a Nazi speech, literally. That was their words. He was in Texas speaking. Kurt, can you tell us who would invite a man who’s ushering in autocracy, who’s anti-LGBT anti-Muslim, who is destroying freedom of press and is truly in the autocratic mode, to America to give a speech? Who could this be?

KURT BARDELLA: Well, I tell you, it it has to be the the heartbeat of the Republican Party, and an association that is having Donald Trump headline their event, one that has featured Ted Cruz, Marjorie Taylor. Greene, Steve Bannon. You know, and in reality, you know, I know they call themselves, you know, the conservative, uh, you know, PAC, the American Conservative Union. There’s nothing conservative about– about these people. They are literally conservative in name only. What they actually are is modern-day Nazis.

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: Really.

KURT BARDELLA: They’re modern-day KKK members. They are people who look at someone like the Hungarian prime minister and what they see as a role model, someone they want to emulate, someone that they want to try to take, adopt, employ, and impose on the rest of us a radical, extreme, dangerous ideology that is completely based in white nationalism. I mean, when you stand and applaud a guy who says that, you know, mixed races shouldn’t be a thing, you know, that that wants to dictate who can marry who based solely on the color of your skin. You know, that is I mean, this is the 21st century, man. This is 2022. There is no place in a modern and a moral society for viewpoints like that. Yet the Republican Party at this Calvert Hall in Texas are applauding this man, have invited them to be on their stage, have had no problem sharing the stage with them. You know, they own this and they are showing all of us they’ve taken, not their masks, they’ve taken their hoods off. And they have showed us who they are.