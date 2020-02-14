Donald Trump Jr. joined Jim Norton and Sam Roberts SiriusXM radio show Thursday morning to make the case that his father’s longtime ally Roger Stone sought to be “relevant” but was never “involved in our [Trump 2016 presidental] campaign.”

Trump Jr. further claimed on-air that Stone, during the time of President Donald Trump’s campaign for the White House, was — more or less — throwing darts in a dark room.

“The reality is Roger Stone wasn’t involved in our campaign at all; they try to make him out so they could just hurt someone close to Trumpworld, I never even saw Roger Stone on our campaign,” the son to the president stated.

Trump Jr. went on to blast his father’s ally for being “stupid” to lie.

“Roger Stone was one of those guys who was trying desperately to be relevant, so he was in a dark room throwing darts, and he actually hit something, and then they called him in, and he was stupid to lie about it,” Trump Jr. concluded.

ROGER WHO? @DonaldJTrumpJr, on @jimandsamshow on @SIRIUSXM says “The reality is Roger Stone wasn’t involved in our campaign at all … Roger Stone was one of those guys who was trying desperately to be relevant, so he was in a dark room throwing darts & he actually hit something” pic.twitter.com/m03DJLAX2p — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) February 13, 2020

When election day in 2016 neared, Stone was not officially on the campaign payroll. But Stone was compensated throughout the first months of the Trump campaign in 2015.

Watch above, via Twitter.

