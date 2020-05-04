Ray Mabus, the former Mississippi governor who served as Navy Secretary in the Obama administration, blasted President Donald Trump over his involvement in military matters.

In an interview with Mediaite founder Dan Abrams on his SiriusXM program, Mabus expressed concern that Trump “very inappropriately interferes in things that should be completely military decisions, and does so for political reasons.”

He briefly brought up the case of Eddie Gallagher before discussing the controversy over the firing of Captain Brett Crozier.

Mabus defended Crozier’s letter warning about coronavirus on the USS Theodore Roosevelt, saying it’s clear the letter “wasn’t the first thing he did, that he would have tried through his chain of command” but the “chain of command kept failing him.”

He said it wasn’t right that Crozier was fired before an investigation took place and that top officials were taking actions “seemingly to get into Trump’s good graces.”

“If you begin to politicize the military, that’s one of the most dangerous things that can happen in a democracy, and it’s also one of the most dangerous things that can happen in the military because it can completely weaken and ultimately destroy the finest fighting force the world has ever known.”

