Fox News Host Mark Levin Claims Jan. 6 Committee ‘Tried to Drag Me in at One Point’

Mark Levin said on his Westwood One radio show on Thursday the House committee investigating the January 2021 Capitol riot attempted to get him involved in the probe. Levin, who also hosts a weekly show on Fox News, did not elaborate on what the committee allegedly wanted from him.

“I expect nothing out of Mitch McConnell,” Levin said of the Senate majority leader. “He’s a buffoon. He’s not a leader, he’s a joke.” The host added that he expects better from House GOP leadership.

“You guys and gals better be taking notes,” he continued. Levin said if Republicans retake the House in November’s midterm elections, they should not recognize attorney-client privilege or executive privilege.

“You need to investigate Democrat colleagues of yours, starting with the Speaker of the House, and get get texts and emails,” he added. “Her communications, her phone logs, and dig into Jan. 6 and beyond. And that goes for the nine politburo members on this Stalinist committee.”

Levin also demanded Republicans investigate the Washington, D.C. U.S. Attorney’s Office and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“You’re gonna need to be more effective and more aggressive than you ever have in the past,” he went on. “And you need to hire as staff some of the most kickass former federal prosecutors who are out there and have a one-sided committee to investigate it all.”

He then claimed the Jan. 6 committee “tried to drag me in.”

“They’ve even tried to drag me in at one point, which was a joke,” he said. “But I would strongly encourage the Republicans – if you don’t fight back as aggressively as you’ve been beaten down, then just like with Russia or China, or any enemy, this is an internal enemy – you will only motivate them and provoke them to do more in the future.”

The committee has already provided text messages from Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham sent to Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows on Jan. 6, 2021, as rioters were storming the Capitol. Their texts show they tried to get Meadows to have Trump act to stop the riot.

Listed above via Westwood One.

h/t: Media Matters

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com