ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos said that under a different administration, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders would have been fired for lying to reporters.

Stephanopoulos, who before making his name as an anchor served as communications director for President Bill Clinton, spoke about Sanders in an interview with Mediaite founder and ABC chief legal analyst Dan Abrams on his SiriusXM radio show.

After a caller asked how journalists deal with dishonest spin from White House officials like Kellyanne Conway, Stephanopoulos said newsrooms have to weigh whether it’s worth it to “counter falsehood with facts in real time, or at some point do you just not put it on.”

“As someone who has been doing this now an awful long time, one of the things we’ve found is that pointing out that a position may be hypocritical, or may not be factual, or may be just false, doesn’t change the president’s behavior. And I’m not sure it’s going to be convincing to those who follow him.”

Stephanopoulos noted he had Sanders on his show after the release of the Mueller report — which revealed she admitted to investigators that she lied to the press about Comey’s firing.

“There are at least two instances in the Mueller report, where it determines that she didn’t tell the truth about whether Comey had support in the FBI. Not only that she didn’t tell the truth, but that it was based on nothing!” Stephanopoulos said.

“Generally,” he continued, “if that happened to another White House press secretary, in another time, in another administration, they would not have their job.”

“Failing that, at a minimum, that person would be required to acknowledge that they didn’t tell the truth and apologize for it,” Stephanopoulos added. “In this case, neither one of those things happened.”

Abrams also asked Stephanopoulos if he’s bothered when people accuse him of being biased against President Donald Trump.

“Sure, it comes with the territory,” Stephanopoulos replied. “I shall take that back. No, it doesn’t bother me that much now that I think about it.”

“It’s one of the things you have to accept if you have a job like this,” he added.

