GOP Congressman Blames Shootings on Abortion: ‘Life Has No Value to a Lot of These Folks’

Rep. Billy Long (R-MO) pinned at least some of the blame for school shootings on abortion.

Appearing on 93.9 The Eagle in Columbia, Missouri on Wednesday, Long reacted to last week’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers.

In the wake of that massacre, as well as a racially-motivated killing spree less than two weeks prior, some are calling for increased restrictions on certain firearms.

Long reacted to the killings by saying abortion has contributed to the mindset that leads to mass shootings.

Host Branden Rathert began the interview by asking Long, “Is there any appetite in D.C. amongst Republicans to look at doing some things differently as it relates to guns, Congressman?”

Long replied that there had been a Zoom called on the Senate side of the debate that yielded little. He said gun control isn’t the solution.

“Unfortunately, they’re trying to blame inanimate objects for all of these tragedies, and there’s so many things that can be done,” he said, claiming that schools could be better designed to prevent mass death.

Later in the segment, he blamed abortion for the shootings.

Rep. Billy Long (R-MO) blames gun violence on abortion: “Something has happened to our society. I go back to abortion, when we decided it was okay to murder kids in their mothers’ wombs. Life has no value to a lot of these folks.” pic.twitter.com/RHAjakjHiG — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) June 1, 2022

“When I was growing up in Springfield, you had one or two murders a year,” he said. “Now, we have two, three, four a week in Springfield, Missouri. So, something has happened to our society. I go back to abortion, when we decided it was ok to murder kids in their mothers’ wombs. Life has no value to a lot of these folks.”

The Supreme Court ruled that abortion is constitutionally protected in 1973. However, the court is poised to overturn that decision.

