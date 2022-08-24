Hannity Rails Against Student Debt Forgiveness Because ‘The People That Will Likely Benefit The Most Are Middle Class’

Sean Hannity slammed President Joe Biden’s announcement canceling between $10,000 and $20,000 in student loan debt per borrower on Wednesday.

The relief applies to those individuals making less than $125,000 a year and married individuals making less than $250,000 a year filing with their spouses.

On his radio program Wednesday, Hannity initially referred to Biden’s announcement as “a plan for rich people to send their kids to school.” Later, however, he acknowledged the middle class will largely benefit from the policy, including some of the people who work on his Fox News show.

Nonetheless, he called the plan “radical socialism.”

Sean Hannity: “We have a lot of young people that work on my TV show, they’re not making a $125,000. They’re now eligible to get in some cases up to $20,000 and in other cases $10,000. This is New Green Deal radical socialism.” pic.twitter.com/05AtodIMSk — Brendan Karet (@bad_takes) August 24, 2022

“What’s so bad about working your way through school? Because I did it,” Hannity said. “And I decided once I got behind a radio microphone, I didn’t want to finish my last year or year plus, whatever it was.”

Hannity then noted tuition rates have far outpaced inflation and then said middle-class Americans are likely to benefit from Biden’s announcement the most. He explained this is a bad outcome:

The people that likely will benefit the most are middle class. Think about it. You get out of college, you’re not making a lot money. We have a lot of young people that work on my TV show. They’re not making 125 grand. They’re now eligible to get in some cases up to $20,000 and in other cases $10,000. And this is new green deal radical socialism.

He went on to state the policy makes for bad economics.

“This is a reckless economic decision on every single level,” Hannity added. “And the student debt loan forgiveness, I am telling you, colleges are loaded. They are rich. They are making phenomenal amounts of money. Their endowments are massive, they’re just huge.”

Listen above via The Sean Hannity Show.

