Just days ahead of the vote in the race for Virginia governor, Mark Levin is sharing a conspiracy theory that Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe is plotting to “steal the election.”

In comments on his syndicated radio show Thursday (flagged by the progressive watchdog group Media Matters), the conservative host floated the wild allegation to his audience.

“And I will tell you now that Terry McAuliffe is preparing to try and steal the election,” Levin said.

The host cited a Fox News article that noted that McAuliffe has hired a law firm founded by Marc Elias, an attorney who has been involved in a number of prominent election challenges over the years. Levin referenced former Senator Al Franken (D-MN), who retained Elias and was successful in his election challenge, winning by 312 votes.

“So they’re going to try and steal the election,” Levin said.

Conservatives have noted that McAuliffe has previously said former President George W. Bush “stole” the 2000 election, and has not backed off that rhetoric, even when confronted about it in recent weeks.

“The same guy, McAuliffe, who said that Bush was illegitimate in the 2000 election because he stole it from Gore, the same guy, McAuliffe, in 2016 that said actually Hillary won, remember was the bagman for the Clintons,” Levin said — referencing McAuliffe’s longstanding ties to Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Levin used the occasion to try to defend those who “raise questions” about the 2020 election — a vote whose result was certified after a host of failed legal challenges on behalf of former President Donald Trump.

“Now, of course, if you dare to raise questions about 2020, ‘Oh, you must be a Na-,'” Levin said, stopping himself prior to saying the word Nazi, before ultimately adding, “A white supremacist. ”

Listen above, via The Mark Levin Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com