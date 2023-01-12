‘He’s a Terrorist’: Trump Slams Special Counsel Investigating Him, Says ‘I Did Nothing Wrong’ in Mar-a-Lago Docs Case

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at the special counsel investigating his handling of government material found at his Mar-a-Lago residence in August.

The federal government says the documents are classified, though Trump claims he declassified them. Either way, they were supposed to be given to the National Archives when Trump left office.

Appearing on Thursday’s edition of The Mark Levin Show, Trump reacted to the news this week that President Joe Biden was found to have government documents in his possession, some of which are classified. The material dates from his time as vice president. So far, documents have been found in three locations. This material too, should have been given to the National Archives.

The White House said it immediately notified the National Archives and the Department of Justice, which appointed a special counsel – separate from the Trump case – to probe the matter

“Biden took them and as vice president, he doesn’t have the rights to do this,” Trump said. “It’s a very serious problem, but it’s not a problem for me. I’m allowed to do that.”

The former president went on to say he expects more documents to be found in Biden’s possession He also criticized Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is investigating Trump.

“But this prosecutor should resign,” he said. “He’s a terrorist. He is a Trump-hater. His best friends are [Andrew] Weissmann and all of these characters. Lisa Monaco at the Justice Department, one of the top officials. This is a disgraceful situation. He should resign. His wife hates Trump probably even beyond him. And his wife and his wife has a sister who openly hates like, a level that you can’t even believe.”

Trump added, “I did nothing wrong. What they did is not good. What they did is bad.”

