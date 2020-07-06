Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) objected to President Donald Trump’s decision to lash out at Bubba Wallace and NASCAR’s Confederate flag ban.

Graham spoke to Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade on Monday during his radio show, where he sided with the racing organization’s decision to bar the Confederate flag from their events.

“They’re trying to grow the sport,” the senator said. “If you’re in business, the Confederate flag is not a good way to grow your business.”

Graham went to say it “made perfect sense to me” that Wallace would be outraged after NASCAR announced the discovery of a noose in his garage. This led to Kilmeade bringing up Trump’s tweet in which the president called the noose controversy a “hoax,” demanded Wallace apologize, and claimed NASCAR’s viewership tanked because of the incident and the flag ban.

“I don’t think Bubba Wallace has anything to apologize for,” Graham said in response to the tweet. “You saw the best in NASCAR. When there was a chance that it was a threat against Bubba Wallace, [the drivers] all rallied to Bubba’s side. I would be looking to celebrate that kind of attitude more than being worried about it being a hoax.”

Listen above, via WPTF.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]