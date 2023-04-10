Mark Levin Accuses Auto Manufacturers of Removing AM Radio to ‘Attack’ Conservative Talk Shows

Talk show host Mark Levin accused auto manufacturers of removing AM radio from vehicles as an “attack” on conservative talk shows.

Levin made his comments on the Friday edition of The Mark Levin Show, which was then circulated via Media Matters.

Levin’s conversation initially centered on the push for more people to buy electric cars. Electric cars and even some hybrid models are being manufactured without AM radios due to electrical interference with the vehicles’ operating systems.

According to Axios, this interference could create “annoying buzzing noises and faded signals.”

But Levin believes something more sinister is afoot with this latest adjustment.

“The automobile is essential to liberty. The automobile is about mobility. The automobile is about you being able to go where you want, when you want. It’s freedom. That’s what the automobile is all about. It’s about freedom,” Levin explained. “It’s absolutely crucial. So the control of the automobile is about the control of your freedom.”

While Levin was ranting about the push for more Americans to buy electric vehicles, he noted that charging them was not as easy as plugging in a radio.

“Let’s talk about radios for a minute. Ford is the latest manufacturer that says, the future production of cars will not include the AM platform… BMW has said it. Others have said it because it interferes with something or other. They finally figured out how to attack conservative talk radio,” Levin said.

“Let me be the first one to say it right at the manufacturer level, rather than going after us through the FCC, rather than going after us through legislation, rather than going after us through boycotting advertisers and all the rest – just don’t make AM stations available in automobiles anymore, because not all, but most conservative talk shows are on the AM band,” he added.

Levin believed it was a way to prevent everyday people from getting the news they want.

“This idea that all of a sudden you’re gonna remove the AM band from cars — that’s aimed at people like me to prevent people like you from just turning on your radio as you drive in your own local area or general area, and listen to the station. That’s what that’s all about,” Levin said.

“‘Oh, no, no, Mark. You can’t prove that.’ I don’t have to prove anything,” Levin said. “I’ve been around long enough. I figured things out. We’re way ahead of the curb here. That’s exactly what they’ve done. That’s exactly what they’re doing.”

Listen above via The Mark Levin Show.

