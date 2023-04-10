Fox News Contributor Calls Inaction on Mass Shootings ‘Insanity’: ‘We Have to Talk About Guns’

Fox News contributor and former police officer Ted Williams reacted to Monday’s mass shooting in Louisville, Kentucky with utter exasperation.

A 23-year-old gunman entered a bank and killed four people while wounding nine others before being shot dead by police.

It’s just the latest in a series of shootings across the United States, where firearm-related mass casualty events happen with incredible regularity.

Appearing on Monday’s Your World, Williams called the country’s reaction – or lack thereof – to shootings “insanity.”

Williams cited a report stating a friend of the gunman said the 23-year-old was suicidal and perhaps homicidal.

“If that is the truth, then I think that we need to, again, look at what is going on in our society,” Williams told Neil Cavuto. “The definition of ‘insanity’ is doing the same thing over and over, and expecting different results. Just two weeks ago, I stood in front of a camera when you had some kids, some babies, shot in Nashville, Tennessee where the person who, by the way, had an AR-15.”

Williams said it appears the Louisville gunman used a weapon similar to the one used in the shooting at a Nashville elementary school that killed three children and three adults two weeks ago.

“From what we have been told here, Neil, this individual had that same kind of a weapon,” he continued. “And when you look at mental illness – if mental illness is involved here and that weapon – that’s a dangerous concoction. And we’ve got to do something in this society.”

He concluded by saying it’s time for a public conversation about firearms.

“We have to talk about guns,” Williams said. “AR-15s are killing our babies and our citizens in this country. And we’ve got to do something about it.”

“It is out of control,” Cavuto replied.

