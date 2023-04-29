‘Massive Failure!’ Mary Trump TORCHES Merrick Garland For Not Arresting Trump Yet

Ex-presidential niece Mary Trump told SiriusXM host and Salon interviewer Dean Obeidallah that Attorney General Merrick Garland’s decision not to charge ex-President Donald Trump will go down in history as a “massive failure.”

Trump has been indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s grand jury investigating the circumstances around hush money payments to Stormy Daniels. According to reports, Trump faces 34 counts in the sealed indictment and will be arrested and arraigned on Tuesday.

On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host asked Mary Trump if we can look forward to Trump-branded jumpsuits, but after she joined in, Mary cautioned against letting Trump control the narrative:

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: So we know that he’s trying to he’s raised money off the threat of charges. Do you think he does anything even like. He’s made products for everything. He’ll license some new like Trump prison jumpsuit you can buy, or like Trump water for jail. Like you can bring it to prison with, you.

MARY TRUMP: Nail files with the logo.

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: And have like a big T nail file, that kind of thing. Like, because nothing’s what we’re joking about. Nothing’s beyond the pale. Like, he could do it if he can make money on it and and laugh and you can buy it for five bucks. The Trump, you know, nail file to help Donald get out of jail, spend $10 a day. He would do it.

MARY TRUMP: $10. They’ll charge, he’ll charge 47 or whatever. He’ll turn all of it into NFT users something. Yeah, of course he will do anything to monetize this and try to convince people that that’s why he’s doing it. You know, that this is all just so he could get more money in his coffers. But let’s not let him change the narrative and let’s not let the Republican Party change the narrative. And that’s really where the danger is. The media fell flat on its face two weeks ago. We have to if they won’t hold the line here, the rest of us have to. We cannot let anybody buy into this narrative that this, that Donald Trump’s finally, for once in his life facing justice, that the rule of law finally, finally is being upheld, means that this is a political tack, a political attack against a political opponent and it’s undermining democracy. We cannot let them get away with it. It’s too dangerous.