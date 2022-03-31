Megyn Kelly Rails Against Disney’s LGBTQ ‘Agenda They’re Pushing’: ‘Don’t Work Out Your Wokeism on My Kid!’

Megyn Kelly lambasted Disney executives after leaked internal video from a company meeting showed President Karey Burke vowing to make underrepresented groups, such as racial minorities and the LGBTQ community, account for 50 percent of characters in upcoming films.

Kelly slammed Burke and the proposed idea on Wednesday’s episode of The Megyn Kelly Show after playing the leaked video footage from conservative journalist Chris Rufo.

“They want these characters to become ubiquitous in the Disney movies,” said Kelly. “I think that is totally unnecessary and out of line. I don’t want you to work out your wokeism on my kid, okay! Do a movie that teaches tolerance, kindness, support for your fellow human beings.”

“Don’t shove ‘two-spirit’ people, which by the way is not a thing — and pansexual — I had to look it up. Do you know what that means? It means you’re attracted to everybody. You’re bi, I guess. That’s not a thing, that’s already a thing. They already have a letter,” Kelly continued.

“I’m sorry but please. All these glommers who just want attention. It’s a new thing, remember the Willow Smith one where she’s like ‘I’m this thing that means I’m only want to have sex with someone I care about.’ You mean normal — that’s normal,” Kelly said.

She concluded, “We owe a debt of gratitude to Karey Burke for being so explicit about their plans and certainly to Chris Rufo for letting us all know about them. Beware. You beware, don’t put a Disney movie on in front of your kid before you fully come to understand what it’s going to be promoting, who it’s going to be starring, and what agenda they’re pushing.”

Listen above via The Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com