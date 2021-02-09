Donald Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen invited Stormy Daniels onto his Mea Culpa podcast on Tuesday, thanking the adult film star for giving him a second chance and apologizing to her for the “needless” pain he caused.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, claimed that she and Trump had an after in 2006 while he was already married to Melania Trump. Donald Trump denied the allegations.

In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty in federal court for arranging a nondisclosure agreement with Daniels and paying her $130,000 to keep quiet. Because the payment was made to service Trump’s 2016 campaign, it qualified as a campaign contribution violation.

“Both of our stories will be forever linked with Donald Trump, but also with one another,” Cohen said to Daniels, who despite the legal battle had never met her prior to the Tuesday interview.

Daniels revealed to Cohen that she lost friendships and relationships following the scandal with Trump, guessing that she will probably “die alone because of this.” The pain Trump caused her inspired her to pursue a defamation case against the former president — who continues to deny the affair.

“He doesn’t get to bully me again,” she told Cohen, adding, “I have nothing left to lose, I’ve already lost everything so I’m taking it all the way.”

Daniels also told Cohen that her affair with Trump was “the worst 90 seconds of my life, for sure, because it just made me hate myself,” providing graphic details on the sexual encounter.

“It was just a weird thump and it didn’t last very long,” she said of the night, revealing that he kept “saying the creepiest thing” to her by telling her how perfect they are together.

“I’m sorry for the needless pain that I put you through,” Cohen said at the end of the interview. “Thank you for speaking out and thank you for giving me a second chance.”

