MSNBC’s Glenn Kirschner Says Trump Will Be Indicted — And Rat On Everyone To ‘Reduce His Prison Term By One Day’

Former federal prosecutor and current MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner told SiriusXM radio host Dean Obeidallah that former President Donald Trump will definitely be indicted, and will throw “every single person under the bus” if it helps him.

On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host discussed new developments involving Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran and the probes investigating Trump.

Kirschner expressed a familiar certainty that Trump will be indicted criminally, and predicted he will turn in even family members of it reduces his sentence:

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: Evan Corcoran. You, he worked with you in the DOJ in the U.S. Attorney’s office. So he’s working with Trump. That’s fine. These people, you get your right to a lawyer. I have no problem with that. He drops a certification that he clearly has qualms about because he won’t sign it. And they bring in Christina Bobb, former OAN anchor and Trumpophant, to say literally, they bring her in to sign it. And she even has some qualms when she writes a little note. What is Evan Corcoran thinking? I mean, honestly, as a lawyer, I’d be like, Hey, you’re putting me. Is it that important to work for Donald Trump that Evan Corcoran is on the verge? He had a lawyer up. He’s literally lawyered up now and his career is in jeopardy. His license is in jeopardy. His liberty could be in jeopardy. Was it worth it to draft that thing up? Because clearly he knew it wasn’t accurate. I have to be honest. He knew that. That’s why he wouldn’t sign it. GLENN KIRSCHNER: He, you know, I can’t say what Evan Corcoran was thinking, but Donald Trump basically burns everyone who comes within arm’s reach of him. That’s true of his Cabinet officials when he was president. It’s true of his lawyers who end up being disbarred and potentially prosecuted. It’s hard to understand why people would compromise themselves in these ways for Donald Trump. And here’s the here’s the beauty of it. Once Donald Trump gets indicted, and he will be indicted, he will throw every single person under the bus, including his own family members, if it will reduce his prison term by just one day or one hour. So hold on tight, because that’s comin’.

Watch above via SiriusXM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show.

