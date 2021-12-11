MSNBC’s Malcolm Nance and SiriusXM’s Dean Obeidallah Take Turns Calling Tucker Carlson ‘Tucker Klansman’ and ‘Tokyo Rose’

MSNBC national security analyst Malcolm Nance and SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah took turns bashing Fox News host Tucker Carlson as “Tokyo Rose” and “Tucker Klansman, respectively.

On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host talked with Nance about Carlson and his commentary on issues like the Capitol insurrection and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The two gentlemen expressed disagreement with Mr. Carlson:

Dean: You brought up Tucker Carlson – I call him Tucker Klansman because he earned that –but this is a guy who has on air pushing back against any attacks on Russia in any way…as they’re mounting troops on the border of Ukraine. He is trying to rewrite the history of January 6 as not an attack on our democracy and he’s hanging around literally with Viktor Orban from Hungary, a man who has been using democracy to erode democracy there. I gotta tell you about this guy–and I’m a lawyer so I don’t like to use words like treasonous and traitor– but viscerally that’s what it feels like with Tucker Carlson–I have to be honest.

Malcolm: No, you can’t use the word treason because it’s the only law…

Dean: I know …

Malcolm: …that is written in the constitution has to be in wartime. But you can say quite clearly he’s a fifth columnist. He is a person who is inside the United States who is by working within the rules is supporting, aiding and abetting the destabilization of his own government. If he goes very much further…when does Tucker Carlson rants you know start becoming close to “Tokyo Rose.”

And we’ll see if active shooting breaks out and his opinion on television is that they have to support Russia against NATO and the United States. Do you know we have 100 National Guard troops there as part of the joint security transition force that’s training the Ukrainians how to use their Javelin missiles? What if real fighting breaks out? What if they decide they’re going to invade? What are they going to say when the US creates an air bridge to Germany and to Poland and we start shuttling millions of metric tons of ammunition to Ukraine? And then our special forces and military observers get bombarded or killed. Then you’re a fifth columnist when you’re talking to them.