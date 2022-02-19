Rep. Hank Johnson Says Indicting Trump Criminally in Georgia Is a ‘Slam-Dunk’

Georgia Democratic Congressman Hank Johnson told radio host Dean Obeidallah that it should be a “slam-dunk” to indict former President Donald Trump for election interference in Fulton County.

On Friday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Dean Obeidallah Show, the host asked Rep. Johnson for his assessment of the grand jury investigation that the Fulton County district attorney has empaneled to look into Trump’s well-publicized interference in the state’s presidential election count.

Rep. Johnson was emphatic that the case against Trump is solid:

Dean: Since you are from Georgia and we know the Fulton County DA has empaneled a grand jury, anything you can share at all…any sense of what might be going on in the investigation into the former president–and the guy who I think should be in prison–Donald Trump? Rep. Johnson: Well, I think it’s an open and shut slam-dunk case down here in Georgia in terms of election interference and attempt to interfere with George’s management of the election process. I think he clearly interfered with it, it’s on tape, it’s a smoking gun. It’s pretty much a cut-and-dried situation. I’m looking forward to something finally happening in Fulton County. They got a special grand jury that is being impaneled on May 1st–I don’t know what makes May 1 such a magic date?! But this is not a case that I think would take six or seven months of presentation to a grand jury, particularly a year and several months after the act occurred. It’s a cut and dry situation so I’m looking forward to it being resolved as expeditiously as possible in Georgia. And the way that it would be resolved would be to treat President Trump just like you would treat an ordinary citizen. And when that ordinary citizen tries to suborn the results of a free and fair election in Georgia, that regular person would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, and that’s what I’m expecting to happen with Donald Trump.

