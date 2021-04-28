Rudy Giuliani Teases Statement Responding to Apartment Search, Then Deletes Tweet as Radio Show Is Preempted

Rudy Giuliani teased a response to his apartment being raided on Wednesday, but his regular radio program was preempted.

Giuliani’s apartment and office were both searched by the feds as part of an ongoing criminal investigation into his Ukraine dealings. Giuliani’s electronic devices were seized, and his attorney called it “legal thuggery.”

The former New York mayor took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon around 2:37 pm to say, “Tune in to http://WABCradio.com at 3 PM EST for a live statement from Rudy Giuliani.”

However, around 3 pm the tweet was taken down, and it turned out that his usual program was being preempted.

Dominic Carter hosted the special programming previewing Wednesday’s New York mayoral debate with Democratic candidates.

Naturally, Giuliani’s tweet got a lot of attention, so when reporters found out his show was preempted, it just raised further questions.

And hilariously the fill-in host hasn't mentioned Rudy yet. Just an extra hour of mayoral pre-debate coverage! Like we all planned! — Brad Mielke (@TheBradMielke) April 28, 2021

Here I am listening to WABC radio waiting for Giuliani, but turns out he deleted his tweet. pic.twitter.com/teYUpRtvQW — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) April 28, 2021

The host who has stepped up to fill in for Giuliani over the next hour, Dominic Carter, is also slated to moderate a mayoral debate at 4 p.m. Not ideal! — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) April 28, 2021

Rudy Giuliani has 3pm show on 77WABC.

But not today.

Dominic Carter is hosting a show for the hour, before today's 4pm debate. — Azi 👏 Wear your 😷 over your 👃and 👄 (@Azi) April 28, 2021

listening in to @77WABCradio for @RudyGiuliani's radio show… …Rudy is a no-show instead it's "special programming" with Dominic Carter, talking the NYC race for mayor — Ilya Marritz (@ilyamarritz) April 28, 2021

Tweet about a live statement from Mayor Giuliani deleted: pic.twitter.com/YbtSJ2bmOi — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) April 28, 2021

