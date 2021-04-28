comScore Rudy Giuliani Teases Statement Responding to Apartment Search, Then Deletes Tweet as Radio Show Is Preempted

By Josh FeldmanApr 28th, 2021, 5:07 pm
Rudy Giuliani

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani teased a response to his apartment being raided on Wednesday, but his regular radio program was preempted.

Giuliani’s apartment and office were both searched by the feds as part of an ongoing criminal investigation into his Ukraine dealings. Giuliani’s electronic devices were seized, and his attorney called it “legal thuggery.”

The former New York mayor took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon around 2:37 pm to say, “Tune in to http://WABCradio.com at 3 PM EST for a live statement from Rudy Giuliani.”

However, around 3 pm the tweet was taken down, and it turned out that his usual program was being preempted.

Dominic Carter hosted the special programming previewing Wednesday’s New York mayoral debate with Democratic candidates.

Naturally, Giuliani’s tweet got a lot of attention, so when reporters found out his show was preempted, it just raised further questions.

