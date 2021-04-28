Rudy Giuliani’s lawyer decried the searches of the former New York mayor’s apartment as “legal thuggery.”

Giuliani is currently under federal investigation, and investigators searched his home and apartment on Wednesday, even seizing his electronic devices.

In statements to the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, Giuliani lawyer Robert Costello said it was “legal thuggery.” Per the Times:

Mr. Giuliani’s lawyer, Robert J. Costello, called the searches unnecessary because his client had offered to answer questions from prosecutors, except those regarding his privileged communications with the former president. “What they did today was legal thuggery,” Mr. Costello said. “Why would you do this to anyone, let alone someone who was the associate attorney general, United States attorney, the mayor of New York City and the personal lawyer to the 45th president of the United States.”

Meanwhile, the Journal says he told them “he had offered to answer investigators’ questions as long as they agreed to say what area they were looking at ahead of time” but “they declined the offer.”

If the news of a notable Trump ally having his apartment raided as part of a massive investigation sounds familiar to you, well, you’re not the only one:

Amazing that @RudyGiuliani home and office gets raided by law enforcement and I start #trending on @Twitter! pic.twitter.com/JpQpSbZMOc — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) April 28, 2021

