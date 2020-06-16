Rush Limbaugh went off Tuesday on what he said “may be the biggest sellout of conservatism by conservative justices in the history of the Supreme Court,” following rulings on a number of issues, including LGBTQ rights.

The big surprise of that particular ruling was Justice Neil Gorsuch — one of President Donald Trump’s appointees — voting in favor of saying that LGBTQ employees are protected under anti-discrimination law.

Limbaugh said he’s been wondering “what in the world happened here” because “this doesn’t sound like Neil Gorsuch at all.”

One theory he threw out during his show was the idea that even though Brett Kavanaugh ultimately ended up on the Supreme Court, the hearings themselves and the fierce opposition to his nomination was a signal to the current justices:

“I started thinking what must that have done to sitting justices? How might that have scared the hell out of them? In other words, what if the harassment of Kavanaugh — the making up of the fact that he was a serial rapist running rape trains at college parties and bars — what if all of that was simply designed to tell conservative justices, ‘You want this? You want to get this same kind of treatment? Guaran-damn-tee you you can have it if you don’t vote the way we want you to vote. So I’m saying, is it possible that there was some intimidation that succeeded in the way Kavanaugh was treated, and what was attempted to do with his nomination, was a message in fact being sent to sitting justices, ‘Hey, if you don’t want your dose of this, don’t make us mad.’ I throw it out there as a possibility. I don’t really know if there’s anything to it, but it would make sense to me, knowing what we know about how the left operates, how Black Lives Matter operates and how their modus operandi is primarily intimidation and threatened use of force.”

You can listen above, via The Rush Limbaugh Show.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]