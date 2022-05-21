DNC chair Jaime Harrison joined SiriusXM radio host Dean Obeidallah this week in saying that GOP is a fascist party which refuses to condemn white supremacy.

In the wake of the racist mass shooting in Buffalo last week, the two discussed the idea of extremism within the GOP.

Obeidallah said that, although ex-president Donald Trump has “demanded” in the past that media use the words “radical Islamic terrorism” because you have to say it to solve it, Trump’s party refuses to call white supremacist terror what it is.

“They don’t want to offend their base,” said Obeidallah.

He called out Republicans Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar, and Scott Perry specifically for agreeing “deep down” with white supremacist beliefs.

Harrison said that this goes back to what he’s been saying, which is that the Republican party is “built on fear” and “touches on fascism.”

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: Donald Trump demanded we say radical Islamic terrorism. He said, if you don’t say it, you can’t solve it. Well, this is called White Supremacist terrorism. It’s that simple. And they won’t say the words because I don’t, they don’t want to offend their base, or they know what’s in their base, or deep down, some of them — Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar, Scott Perry — agree with White Supremacy. You got to be blunt. This is where we are as a nation right now. It’s very troubling. I can’t believe this is where we are with two major parties and one of them will not denounce White Supremacy with any kind of passion or not at all, to be blunt. CHAIRMAN HARRISON: Well, in its part, it goes back to what I’ve been saying. And, you know, I’ve said it on your show for for well over a year now. That in the end of the day, this Republican Party is a shell of what it used to be. This party, the current Republican Party, is built on fraud, it is built on fear, and it touches on fascism. We see it each and every day. And the core of fascism is the demonizing of the other, finding a select group and turning them into that other. Either it’s a racial minority group or is a minority religious group, or it’s a minority sexual orientation. It’s a demonization of those individuals and those groups and it’s sad to see, but that just means that we have to be much more vigilant to stand up to it and to call it out for what it is and not be shy about it. Not to sugarcoat it.

Watch above via SiriusXM.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com