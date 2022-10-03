SiriusXM is Adding Law&Crime Channel to Its Streaming Lineup

SiriusXM has added Law&Crime to its lineup.

The live trial and true-crime network — and Mediaite sister site — is now available for streaming on the satellite radio titan.

“The simulcast of the popular TV network features daily live trial coverage, expert legal analysis, and original true-crime stories,” SiriusXM said in a statement. “The channel is available to stream today on Law&Crime channel 793.”

Dan Abrams, the founder and CEO of Law&Crime and Mediaite, already hosts his own weekday show on SiriusXM from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET.

He addressed the addition of Law&Crime to Sirius in a statement.

“I’ve loved being part of the SiriusXM family and am thrilled to be expanding our collaboration,” Abrams said. “We have been talking with SiriusXM for years about a Law & Crime channel that would bring compelling trial coverage and crime content to the platform, so it’s really exciting to see this come to fruition.”

In addition to his Sirius show, Abrams also hosts Dan Abrams Live on cable network NewsNation and serves as chief legal correspondent for ABC News.

Law&Crime and Mediaite are both run by Abrams Media, which also includes the sites Whiskey Raiders, Tequila Raiders, Gin Raiders and Rum Raiders.

