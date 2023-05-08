‘What The F*ck Is He Doing?’ Howard Stern Pans Trump’s Deposition in E. Jean Carroll Case as the Worst He’s Ever Seen

Radio host Howard Stern blasted former President Donald Trump’s deposition in the lawsuit filed against him by E. Jean Carroll — in which she accused the former president of rape.

The conversation took place on the Monday edition of SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show where Stern discussed the deposition tape which was released last Friday. One part of the video that was a particular focus for Stern was Trump’s comments regarding the infamous Access Hollywood tape which caught Trump saying ‘Grab ’em by the p*ssy’ — a moment that almost foiled his 2016 presidential campaign.

“I still, again, I know you’re gonna bash me for this. Some of you in the audience. I know there are still Trumpies out there. After you watch that deposition, like, I don’t know if you’ve ever been deposed. I have. You kind of know to just answer honestly and minimally,” Stern said.

“Trump’s got lawyers and the lawyers probably said, ‘Hey Trump, just answer the fucking question. Don’t elaborate. Yes or no answers.’ I mean, he wants to be perceived as a smart guy. He fucked up that deposition so bad. They’ll probably — I think the jury’s gonna find him to be a rapist,” Stern added.

Stern mentioned the Access Hollywood part of the deposition in which Trump said, “Historically, that’s true, with stars.”

“True that they can grab women by the p*ssy?” Carroll defense attorney Roberta Kaplan said.

“Well that’s what — if you look over the last million years, I guess that’s been largely true. Not always, but largely true, unfortunately or fortunately,” Trump said.

“First of all,” Stern noted, “a million years, there haven’t been movies for a million years. You know — a million years ago there were caveman. Secondly, fortunately or unfortunately, you don’t say fortunately if someone’s being raped, who’s it fortunate for? I guess for the rapist. I guess maybe that’s his point.”

“…But if I’m a lawyer, I’m like, I just told him to shut his fucking mouth. I just had a conversation with the guy. I mean, what is he doing? The fuck is he doing?” Stern added.

Stern noted that despite this, he saw a poll showing Trump currently leading President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup.

“I was watching this thing. I said, that is the worst deposition I’ve ever seen. I mean, you can’t do worse than that,” Stern said.

Listen above via SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

Editor’s note: This article was corrected to note that Roberta Kaplan, not Judge Lewis Kaplan questioned Trump during his deposition.

