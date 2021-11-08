Brian Kilmeade dutifully defended Aaron Rodgers Monday morning by amplifying the Green Back Packer quarterback’s lie that he had been immunized from Covid-19.

Last week it came to light — after the star QB contracted Covid-19 — that Rodgers did not get the jab and opted instead for homeopathic treatment. Rodgers also touted the medical advice he received from podcaster Joe Rogan (who has, as far as I know, zero professional medical experience) and he also blamed the “woke” crowd for going after his decision to not get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Following a segment on the dangers of political wokism, Kilmeade stepped into a steaming pile of Aaron Rodgers’ mess.

“Aaron Rogers is the latest one with this woke crowd,” the Fox & Friends co-host offered. “Aaron Rodgers is the best quarterback arguably in the NFL. Now because he got immunized instead of getting the vaccine and it’s controversial, everybody has turned on Aaron Rodgers, the darling of mainstream media.”

During this particular moment, fellow co-host Steve Doocy can be seen reacting in what can possibly be called an on-air wince. To wit:

During an August press conference, Rodgers claimed that he had been immunized from Covid-19. But seeing as the star NFL player and State Farm pitchman has recently been diagnosed with Covid-19, and has admitted that he had not been vaccinated, reveals that he has not, in fact, been immunized from the potentially deadly and highly contagious pathogen.

Need more evidence of the broad belief that Rodgers lied? Look no further than the NFL Hall of Famers on Fox Sports who called out his behavior, including Howie Long and Terry Bradshaw on Fox NFL Sunday.

“I’ll give Aaron Rodgers some advice,” Bradshaw said — during the Fox broadcast, live from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. “It would’ve been nice if he’d have just come to the Naval Academy and learned how to be honest.”

“Learned not to lie because that’s what you did, Aaron,” Bradshaw said. “You lied to everyone. I understand [he said he was] ‘immunized.’ But what you were doing was taking stuff that would keep you from getting Covid-19. You got Covid-19.” Bradshaw continued to go after Rodgers for his disclosure that he took Ivermectin after testing positive. “That’s a cattle dewormer,” Bradshaw said. “Sorry, folks. That’s what it is.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com