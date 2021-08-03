Minnesota Vikings Coach Frustrated by Players Vaccine Hesitancy: ‘Some of the Things They Read Are Just – Woof – Out There’

While the NFL reports nearly 90 percent of its players have been vaccinated against Covid-19, the Minnesota Vikings entered training camp with one of the league’s lowest vaccine rates, according to The Athletic.

On Sunday, the Vikings were forced to place three quarterbacks on the Covid-19 reserve list, including their high-priced star Kirk Cousins. Without stating what that rate is, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer recently expressed extreme frustration in the lack of his players getting vaccinated.

“Going through all the things you had to do last year with masks, protocol, traveling, can’t leave for a day, can’t go out and see your family and all the things – can’t go out to dinner on the road, have to wear masks on the plane, all that stuff. It was just difficult,” Zimmer said. “I just don’t understand. I just don’t understand. I think we could put this thing to bed if we all do this. But it is what it is.”

“These guys, some of them just won’t do it,” a seemingly defeated Zimmer continued. “I shouldn’t say it, but – some of the things they read are just – woof – out there.” Zimmer would only categorize those “out there” things as “their belief,” when speaking of unvaccinated Vikings players.

For the Vikings, the vaccine hesitancy spreads beyond their players. Last month, they were forced to reassign offensive line coach Rick Dennison because he refused to get vaccinated.

According to NFL protocols, coaches who refuse the vaccine are prohibited from being on the field and having direct interactions with players, unless they have a valid medical or religious reason to excuse them from the shot. After being removed as offensive line coach, the Vikings later agreed to make Dennison an offensive advisor.

