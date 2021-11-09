Aaron Rodgers Walks Back Anti-Vax Comments: ‘To Anybody Who Felt Misled, I Take Full Responsibility’

Less than a week after sparking national outrage over his explanation on why he’s refusing to get vaccinated against Covid-19, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to The Pat McAfee Show with a much different tone.

“I just want to start off this show by acknowledging that I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading,” Rodgers told McAfee in his weekly hit on SiriusXM Radio Tuesday afternoon. “To anybody who felt misled by those comments I take full responsibility for those comments.”

Rodgers was blasted for lying after it was revealed he was unvaccinated despite previously stating he was “immunized.” Last week, the quarterback stated he could not get vaccinated because of an allergy, but he also spewed unsubstantiated concerns about sterility, cited a “witch hunt,” quoted Martin Luther King Jr. and sought Joe Rogan’s advice during a wild interview.

This time around, Rodgers spent much less time blasting the “woke mob,” or blaming others for his decision to refuse the vaccine and attempted to keep the focus on football.

“I’m an athlete. I’m not an activist,” Rodgers told McAfee. “So I’m going to get back to what I do best, and that’s playing ball. I shared my opinion, it wasn’t one that was come to frivolously. It involved a lot of study and what I felt like was in my best interest for my body.”

Rodgers did reiterate the admiration he has for Rogan and said he spoke to about a dozen friends who dealt with Covid in addition to the polarizing podcast host. The quarterback didn’t state which doctors he consulted with, however.

