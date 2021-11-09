Jon Karl’s Crazy Reveals. Dennis Prager’s Clueless Take. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Jon Karl

Jonathan Karl has seen photos of Mike Pence in hiding on January 6, but he wasn’t permitted to publish them in his upcoming book.

Karl is a remarkably talented writer. This is best evidenced in The Atlantic’s just-published excerpt of the book, a behind-the-scenes account of the final days of the Trump White House titled Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show, set for release next week.

The excerpt focuses on a surprising and heretofore, largely unknown player in the Trump administration: Johnny McEntee. Karl goes into painstaking detail in describing the almost shockingly powerful role this 29-year-old former college football quarterback played within the White House. In the end, McEntee’s powers were so great that one unnamed source described him as “deputy president.”

This excerpt alone is equal parts absurd and frightening, but there’s more. For example, Karl has seen photos of Mike Pence while in hiding on January 6, but he wasn’t permitted to publish them.

In a preview released by CBS, Karl told Colbert he learned there was “an official White House photographer” with the then-vice president while he was in hiding during the Capitol riots and they took several photos.

“I got ahold of the photographer, I actually saw all of the photographs,” Karl told Stephen Colbert last night. “This is the vice president of the United States, and he’s like holed up in a basement.”

But Pence’s team, he said, “refused to let me publish the photographs.”

The interest in this crazy tell-all can only be enhanced by the fact that Donald Trump has lashed out at Karl over it, after praising his previous book.

New news, a big splash, and a Trump un-endorsement. You can hardly ask for more.