The View’s Sunny Hostin Slams Aaron Rodgers Use of ‘Woke’ as ‘Despicable and Dismissive’ to Its Racial Origins

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers repeatedly blasted the “woke mob” for attacking him in the last month, most recently for his stance against Covid-19 vaccines.

While Rodgers claims he has an allergy to an ingredient in the mRNA vaccines, he also cited unsubstantiated sterility concerns and his desire to fight back against the “woke mob” because he’s a “critical thinker.”

“I’m disappointed in Aaron Rodgers,” The View’s Sunny Hostin said Tuesday morning. “To sort of claim that he’s being canceled and this use of the word ‘woke.’”

‘Woke’ is a more than 75-year-old term that has resurfaced in recent years to symbolize awareness of social injustices. But its frequent use has weakened its origin.

“Aaron Rodgers needs to realize,” Hostin explained. “That when you look in the dictionary, ‘woke’ is an adjective meaning that you’re alert to racial prejudice and discrimination and it’s something that originated in the African American community. Using it in that way is despicable and very dismissive to the origin of the term.”

Rodgers also used Martin Luther King Jr. during his rambling rant against Covid vaccines. “The great MLK said you have a moral obligation to object to unjust rules and rules that make no sense,” Rodgers told SiriusXM Radio host Pat McAfee last week.

“He also quoted MLK and he quoted Martin Luther King’s Letter from a Birmingham Jail,” Hostin continued. “I think that’s pretty disgusting and I wonder what the other players that he’s supposed to be leading feel about that.”

In Letter from a Birmingham Jail, King wrote: “One has not only a legal but a moral responsibility to obey just laws. Conversely, one has a moral responsibility to disobey unjust laws. I would agree with St. Augustine that ‘an unjust law is no law at all.”

Watch above via ABC

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com