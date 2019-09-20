Days after being accused of sexual misconduct by woman in Sports Illustrated, New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown sent the woman threatening text messages, which included pictures of her children.

According to Sports Illustrated, Brown included the accuser on a group message.

“Really sad you would make up bull shit story to the world thought u had more integrity n respect for yourself must be really hard times for to make up some stuff for money super sad,” Brown wrote.

Brown then posted a photo of the accuser’s children. He called on another person included on the group message named “Eric” to take note of those pictures.

“Those her kids and ig (sic) Eric she’s awfully broke clearly,” Brown wrote.

From the report:

Sports Illustrated has reviewed screenshots of the texts and confirmed that they were apparently sent from the same number Brown used to communicate with the artist in 2017, which was provided to her in a direct message from his verified Instagram account. Brown’s lawyer, Darren Heitner, who was included in the group text but did not respond to the messages, said he had not advised Brown to communicate with the woman. He otherwise declined comment.

The wide receiver has been accused by the woman — an artist who had been commissioned to paint a mural of Brown at his home in Pittsburgh — of sneaking up behind her naked while she was painting. Through his attorney, Brown denied the claim.

Brown made his debut for the New England Patriots this past Sunday — catching a touchdown pass in a win over Miami.

[featured photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images]

