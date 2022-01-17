‘Are You a Doctor?!’ Reporter Confronts UFC Chief Dana White After He Shills for Ivermectin

A reporter confronted UFC chief Dana White after he advocated for ivermectin, a veterinary medicine that, despite claims otherwise, some have claimed works in treating the coronavirus.

“It’s almost impossible now to get monoclonal antibodies,” said White at a press conference on Saturday following UFC Vegas 46. “They’re making it so you can’t get them. You know, medicine that absolutely works, they’re keeping from us.”

“Ivermectin and monoclonal antibodies have been around for a long time,” he added. “Now, all of a sudden, you can’t dig them up to save your life. The doctors won’t give them to ya.”

A reporter asked White, “Are you surprised at the backlash that people don’t even want to allow you to discuss options of pre-treatment?”

“It’s disgusting. It’s disgusting. It’s one of the craziest things I’ve ever witnessed in my life. And we’re talking about experimental drugs … this stuff’s been around … the ivermectin…,” said White before Yahoo Sports reporter Kevin Iole interjected and asked White, “Are you a doctor?”

“No,” replied White. “But I took them and they both worked. So why shouldn’t I be able to take them again? Or other people?”

White cited former UFC fighter and current popular podcaster Joe Rogan for talking about ivermectin.

Watch above.

