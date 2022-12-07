Baseball Fans Roast Insider Who Falsely Reported Yankees Slugger Aaron Judge Signed With Giants

On Tuesday evening, baseball fans had a meltdown on Twitter after MLB Network insider Jon Heyman falsely reported that Aaron Judge planned to sign with the San Francisco Giants.

Judge had been one of the most sought-after free agents in MLB this offseason after he broke the single-season home run record in the American League with 62 and went on to win the AL’s Most Valuable Player award as a member of the New York Yankees.

The Giants were rumored to try and sign Judge when he hit free agency after the 2022 season, so the erroneous report from Heyman sent the baseball world into a frenzy.

“Arson Judge appears headed to Giants,” Heyman tweeted in a since-deleted tweet.

Heyman deleted the tweet after three minutes and correctly wrote Judge‘s first name and said “Aaron Judge appears headed to the Giants.”

Seven minutes later, Heyman deleted the tweet that reported Judge would sign with the Giants and retracted his report altogether.

“Giants say they have not heard on Aaron Judge, My apologies for jumping the gun,” Heyman wrote.

It was reported early Wednesday morning that Judge signed a nine-year, $360 million contract with the Yankees. Judge will be paid an average of $40 million per season.

Baseball Twitter let Heyman have it over the false report:

Even Giants pitcher Logan Webb was upset with Heyman’s false report.

Some users returned to this tweet Wednesday morning after it was reported that Judge signed back with the Yankees.

