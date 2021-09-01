The New England Patriots made the surprising decision to cut quarterback Cam Newton from their roster as the NFL’s regular season approaches.

Newton’s release came just one week after a Covid related disruption, leading some to wonder if his decision to remain unvaccinated contributed to the quarterback being cut. Wednesday morning, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked by a reporter if there was any correlation between Newton’s vaccination status and being jettisoned by the team.

“No,” Belichick answered defiantly before a long pause.

“No, I mean, look, you guys keep talking about that, and I would just point out that I don’t know what the number is, I mean, you guys can look it up, you have the access to a lot of information,” Belichick continued. “But the number of players and coaches and staff members that have been affected by Covid in this training camp who have been vaccinated is a pretty high number, so I wouldn’t lose sight of that.”

By releasing Newton, the Patriots are ushering a new quarterback era in New England, handing the franchise over to rookie signal caller Mac Jones. Newton, a former NFL MVP, offered a valuable veteran presence, but the Patriots decided not to keep him as a backup.

Belichick was again pressed on Newton’s vaccination status, with a reporter noting the quarterback didn’t get sick during his most recent Covid-related absence from the team, but was still forced to miss time because of league protocols. During his response, the legendary football coach conveyed further doubt about the vaccine’s efficacy.

“Your implication that the vaccination solves every problem, I would say that has not been substantiated based on what has happened in training camp this year,” Belichick said. “That’s all.”

The six-time Super Bowl winning head coach is always looking for an edge over his opponent. Considering unvaccinated players are under strict league-imposed protocols, most analysts assumed Belichick would strongly value his team receiving the jab. But the Patriots coach and friend of former president Donald Trump appears to have doubts about the vaccine, as Covid breakouts continue around the league.

Watch above via WHDH

