Pentagon Reportedly Blindsided by Trump’s Call To Reduce U.S. Troops in Europe

The Pentagon was reportedly blindsided by President Donald Trump’s announcement that he is considering a “possible reduction” of U.S. troops in Germany.

Trump posted to Truth Social on Wednesday, claiming that his administration was mulling the option and was poised to make a decision quickly.

“The United States is studying and reviewing the possible reduction of Troops in Germany, with a determination to be made over the next short period of time. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he wrote.

The president’s announcement was news to the Pentagon, three defense officials told Politico, with many learning of the possible move through Trump’s post. The timing of the president’s words added to the surprise, coming just a month after a lengthy Pentagon review of foreign-posted troops concluded that no major removal was necessary in Europe.

The department “was not expecting it and has not been planning any kind of drawdown,” a congressional aide familiar with the situation told Politico. “But we have to take him seriously because he was serious about it during his first administration.”

Trump pushed to move almost 12,000 troops from Germany in 2020 after the country failed to meet NATO defense spending goals. Congress blocked the measure, which was later overturned by former President Joe Biden.

The president’s latest call for troop removal came amid the president’s rising anger at German Chancellor Friedrich Merz over his lack of support for Trump’s ongoing war with Iran. Merz claimed on Monday that the U.S. was being “humiliated” by Iran in the conflict.

“The Iranians are obviously very skilled at negotiating, or rather, very skillful at not negotiating, letting the Americans travel to Islamabad and then leave again without any result,” Merz told a group of students. “An entire nation is being humiliated by the Iranian leadership, especially by these so-called Revolutionary Guards. And so I hope that this ends as quickly as possible.”

Trump shot back the following day, posting a rant to Truth Social that slammed Merz and his country.

“The Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon. He doesn’t know what he’s talking about! If Iran had a Nuclear Weapon, the whole World would be held hostage. I am doing something with Iran, right now, that other Nations, or Presidents, should have done long ago. No wonder Germany is doing so poorly, both Economically, and otherwise! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he wrote.

The president also claimed on Thursday that he would “probably” consider pulling troops out of Italy and Spain over their refusal to aid the U.S. in the Iran conflict.

When asked by reporters about the possiblity, he said, “Probably … Look, why shouldn’t I? Italy ​has not been of ​any help ⁠to us and Spain has been horrible, absolutely horrible.”

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said the Pentagon “plans for every scenario, and we are fully prepared to execute the orders of the commander-in-chief at the time and place of his choosing.” The White House did not respond to Politico’s request for comment.

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