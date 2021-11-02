Bill Burr Rips MLB’s ‘Overtly Ignorant’ Tomahawk Chop and Roasts Liberal ‘A**Holes’ Who Gloat for Saying ‘Native Americans’

Major League Baseball shined a spotlight on the Atlanta Braves over the weekend for Games 3, 4 and 5 of the World Series, which also means the controversial tomahawk chop was on full display.

“The tomahawk chop thing is just so f*cking overtly ignorant,” comedian Bill Burr said on his Monday Morning podcast, claiming he used to like watching the Braves before “The Chop” was a thing. “That would be like if the Germans won World War II and then at sporting events they would chant ‘OY VEY, OY VEY.’”

“If I do a transgender joke I could get in a lot of trouble, but I can do the tomahawk chop and that’s OK? I just don’t know where the line is anymore,” Burr later added.

Last week, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred told reporters he supported fans doing “The Chop,” claiming the Braves are in touch with local Native American groups and shouldn’t worry about the national conversation. Former New York Yankees fan Donald Trump flocked to the controversy, attending Game 4 of the World Series in Atlanta where he prominently participated in waving his arm to signify the tomahawk chop.

While Burr made it clear he wasn’t in favor of “The Chop,” he also gave southerners a bit of a break for continuing the gesture.

“I think the South, they get a bad rap for that sh*t,” Burr said. “I think they’re a convenient scapegoat for northern Whites.”

“Why do they do that with the confederate flag (and the tomahawk chop)?” the comedian continued. “It’s easy to be like ‘well because they’re all f*cking morons down there’ and I can go Neil Young on this sh*t…but if you really trace it back…do you think if northern Whites had not talked down southern Whites after the Civil War, would they be more empathetic?”

Burr said he could mock southerners as a comedian and will get applauded for it, so why should they have empathy for other groups? Meanwhile liberals feel egocentric about the treatment of Native Americans because they don’t partake in “The Chop.”

“Especially being out here in Hollywood, all these f*cking liberal a**holes who pat themselves on the back for saying ‘Native American’ and act like they’re even with history at that point,” Burr ranted.

“I don’t say Indian, I say Native American so I guess it’s cool that my house and infinity pool is on top of your murdered ancestors,” the comedian said to mock rich liberals.

Burr added that the “three Native Americans” he met, preferred to be called ‘Indians’ because Native American is “some sh*t White people came up with.”

Listen above via the Monday Morning podcast

