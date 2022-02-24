Bill Burr Torches Hypocrites Who Support Going to War, But Condemn Juwan Howard for Slapping an Opposing Coach

As Russia invades Ukraine, and Michigan’s Juwan Howard gets reprimanded for slapping an opposing college basketball coach, Bill Burr believes he stumbled on a societal hypocrisy.

Sunday afternoon, Howard slapped Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft across the face during a heated confrontation on the handshake line, provoking a melee on the court between players, staff, coaches, and security.

“I don’t understand why Juwan Howard got anything other than a chuckle from the f*cking sports media,” Burr said on the Thursday edition of his Monday Morning Podcast.

Howard’s angst stemmed from Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard calling a timeout with a 15-point lead over Michigan and just 15-seconds left on the game clock.

“The little fella there running his f*cking yap who called a c*nty timeout, didn’t substitute or anything just to be a Big Ten c*nt. Was about to get the slap that he needed,” Burr said of Gard.

The Big Ten conference handed Howard a five-game suspension for the slap, meaning he won’t be on Michigan’s bench for the remainder of college basketball’s regular season.

While Burr believes Gard deserved physical retaliation for calling a late timeout, what wasn’t warranted was the criticism directed at Howard for slapping an opposing coach. Burr reinforced his defense of Howard with a rather unique analogy, claiming you shall not criticize Michigan’s head coach if you won’t similarly criticize Russia for invading Ukraine.

“In that moment, you see why the world is so disrespectful,” Burr ranted of the college basketball altercation. “And everyone would say yes, ‘a grown man resorting to violence! How could he resort to violence?’ As they sit there and they talk about us doing sh*t to Russia who are gonna do some sh*t to Ukrainians, but that’s all fine because it’s war.”

“You can drop bombs and blow up babies and sh*t, trying to get the f*cking evil bearded guy you’re going after,” Burr said sarcastically. “But if Juwan Howard tries to slap some snarky little c*nt in the head, who f*cking deserved it.”

Although Howard’s slap of Krabbenhoft was controversial, it was ultimately harmless, which is why it was a welcomed topic for sports debate shows. But the topic of geopolitical warfare isn’t likely to enter sports debate shows anytime soon because, on a basic level, the action is already widely condemned.

Listen above via the Monday Morning Podcast

