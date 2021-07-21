Breitbart Has a Meltdown Over Tom Brady Mocking Trump’s Election Conspiracy Theory

Tom Brady joined his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates at the White House Tuesday to celebrate their Super Bowl victory. It was Brady’s first appearance at the White House since 2005, when President George W. Bush was still in office.

Brady did not join his New England Patriots teammates in 2015 or 2017, and the entire organization declined their invitation to the White House from then-President Donald Trump in 2019. Many were surprised to see Brady make his return with President Joe Biden in office, especially considering the quarterback’s past friendship with Trump. But when Brady took it to the next level and made jokes at Trump’s expense, conservative news outlet Breitbart struggled to cope.

Breitbart published three articles in the aftermath of Brady’s comedic efforts, each with a ‘how could you?’ tone, depicting a complete meltdown from the outlet.

😆Breitbart is having a total meltdown over Tom Brady’s joke with Biden about Trump losing the election pic.twitter.com/dfhEEgSnDN — Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 21, 2021

Five Times Brady Called Trump A Friend Before Stabbing Him And His Supporters In The Back

FLASHBACK: Trump Defended Tom Brady During Deflategate Scandal

WATCH: Tom Brady Teams Up With Joe Biden To Mock Trump Supporters

The latter article was joined by a tweet from Breitbart’s Senior Editor Joel Pollak, who found Brady’s sense of humor to be particularly “disgusting.”

“Whatever you think of Trump, watching Tom Brady stab him in the back is disgusting. The mark of a true tragic hero is that even his friends betray him. The man has sacrificed more for this country than Tom Brady — or Joe Biden, for that matter — ever will,” Pollak wrote on Twitter.

Trump may have defended Brady for Deflategate, but reducing the PSI of a football is slightly less dangerous to an entire country than painting false election narratives. Brady decided to separate himself from potentially being associated with election denialism during his White House visit.

“It didn’t look great there at one point. We were 7-5, struggling a little bit, as the President alluded to. But we found a rhythm, we got on a roll,” Brady said at the White House Tuesday. “Not a lot of people think that we could have won. In fact, I think, about 40 percent of the people still don’t think we won.”

“I understand that,” Biden interjected as the crowd laughed.

Brady may have been friends with Trump, but he never publicly supported his golf buddy in either of his presidential elections. Trump spoke highly of the quarterback, and a MAGA hat was seen tucked in Brady’s locker during the 2015 NFL season.

“He sent it to me via R.K.K.,” Brady told WEEI in 2015, referring to Patriots owner Robert Kraft. “He always gives me a call and different types of motivational speeches at different times. So now that he’s running for president, he sent me a hat, and he gave it to R.K.K. a couple weeks ago. So it found its way to my locker.”

In 2016, Brady’s wife Gisele Bundchen was asked if she and her husband were supporting Trump and the Brazilian model answered, “No.”

Last year, Brady spoke to Howard Stern shortly after deciding to leave the New England Patriots for Tampa Bay and explained how he separates friendships from politics. Stern similarly had a relationship with Trump prior to his presidency. But unlike Brady, Stern actually benefited from and even relished Trump’s offensive nature, using his personality to create compelling radio.

“I got brought into a lot of those things because it was so polarizing around the election time,” Brady told Stern. “It was uncomfortable for me. You can’t undo things. And not that I would undo a friendship, but the political support is totally different than the support of a friend.”

Trump’s favorite athlete didn’t support his political campaign, and he doesn’t support the former president’s “big lie.”

